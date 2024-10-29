3 Boilers Sealed, Owners Fined
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 07:36 PM
The Environment Protection Department has sealed three boilers in different factories and imposed a total fine of Rs.1.3 million on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules 2023
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed three boilers in different factories and imposed a total fine of Rs.1.3 million on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules 2023.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa inspected various factories and mills and found steam boiler of a textile unit in Chak No.117-JB Dhanola involved in burning prohibited material. Therefore, the DD Environment sealed premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on its owner.
He also sealed premises of a boiler in another textile factory near the same vicinity and imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on its owner.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Director checked a factory near Tezab Mills Chowk and imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on its owner after sealing premises of factory’s boiler over violating the law and polluting the environment, a spokesman of district administration said here on Tuesday.
