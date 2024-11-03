Open Menu

3 Booked For Attacking Anti-encroachment Squad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM

3 booked for attacking anti-encroachment squad

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The police registered a case against three cart vendors for attacking and threatening the government officials of the anti-encroachment squad during an operation on Sunday.

During an enforcement operation, the Anti-Encroachment Squad of the Municipal Corporation faced intense resistance and a knife attack by local cart vendors during an action against illegal encroachments in Fatahpur Road, Layyah as per directives of the Supreme Court directives.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Karor Lal Eason, Anam Akram, the team started operation against encroachments when the incident occurred.

As per the first information report (FIR) registered with the police concerned, the anti-encroachment squad initiated the operation to clear the encroachments, three vendors, identified as Muhammad Azam Gujjar alias Goga, Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Tanveer attempted to rally other vendors by shouting, inciting them to confront the squad.

The three vendors allegedly threatened the municipal team with severe consequences, brandishing knives in an attempt to intimidate and halt the ongoing operation. The locals reportedly interfered with the squad's work, issuing life threats to the officials.

On the complaint of Anti-Encroachment Squad In-charge, Jamshed Iqbal, the police registered a case against the vendors under sections 353, 506, 341, 186, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which covers assault, criminal intimidation, obstructing public servants and unlawful assembly. The police have initiated efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in this incident. Those involved would be arrested soon and they would be treated as per law, police sources added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Attack Supreme Court Police Threatened Road Jamshed Criminals Sunday FIR Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

12 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

21 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

21 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

22 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

22 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

22 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

22 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

22 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

22 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

22 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan