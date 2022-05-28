3 booked for carrying illegal weapons

Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered weapons from their possession during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered weapons from their possession during crackdown.

According to a police source, Waris Khan Police arrested Muhammad Omar and Mohsin Khalid and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Bani police arrested Ali and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from him.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and started investigation.