UrduPoint.com

3 Booked For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 08:34 PM

3 booked for carrying illegal weapons

Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered weapons from their possession during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered weapons from their possession during crackdown.

According to a police source, Waris Khan Police arrested Muhammad Omar and Mohsin Khalid and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Bani police arrested Ali and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from him.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Bani All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

PTI to again go for long march if election demand ..

PTI to again go for long march if election demand not met: Imran Khan

10 minutes ago
 Scholz, Macron ask Putin for 'direct negotiations' ..

Scholz, Macron ask Putin for 'direct negotiations' with Zelensky

10 minutes ago
 PCENS reaffirms national resolve for country's def ..

PCENS reaffirms national resolve for country's defence, socio-economic developme ..

10 minutes ago
 Country's defense made impregnable on May 28: Tehs ..

Country's defense made impregnable on May 28: Tehseen

10 minutes ago
 PML-N Abbottabad observed Youm-e-Takbeer

PML-N Abbottabad observed Youm-e-Takbeer

10 minutes ago
 Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing b ..

Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing best educational services

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.