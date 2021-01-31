UrduPoint.com
3 Booked For Having Illegal Arms

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

3 booked for having illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The police booked three persons for carrying illegal arms during a crackdown here on Sunday and also recovered weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police arrested Najibullah and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Airport police held Ahmed and recovered a pistol 30 bore with ammunition from his custody.

While, Saddar Baroni police nabbed Khidr Mahmood and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from him. Separate cases have been registered under arms act and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended the police teams for arresting the accused adding that that operation against illegal possession holders would be continued.

More Stories From Pakistan

