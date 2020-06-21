3 booked for possessing weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Police have booked three persons and recovered weapons from their possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Civil Line police arrested Saeed Mehmood and Faisal Mehmood and recovered two pistols 30 bore along 4 rounds from their possession.

Similarly, Mandra Police held Rashid Mehmood and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements and said that arm race would not be tolerated at any cost. CPO made it clear that criminals must be punished according to law.