UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Booked For Possessing Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:10 PM

3 booked for possessing weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Police have booked three persons and recovered weapons from their possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Civil Line police arrested Saeed Mehmood and Faisal Mehmood and recovered two pistols 30 bore along 4 rounds from their possession.

Similarly, Mandra Police held Rashid Mehmood and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements and said that arm race would not be tolerated at any cost. CPO made it clear that criminals must be punished according to law.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Mehmood Criminals Sunday All From Race Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

26 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.