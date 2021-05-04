3 Booked For Selling Sugar At Higher Price In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:05 PM
The district police have registered cases against three shopkeepers for selling sugar at higher rates
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) ::The district police have registered cases against three shopkeepers for selling sugar at higher rates.
According to sources, Ugoki police conducted a raid on the report of special magistrate and registered cases against three shopkeepers -- Javed, Mudassar and Shamas -- on the charge of selling sugar at higher rates.
