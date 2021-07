SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Three persons have been booked for allegedly pilfering electricity through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

On the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Qilla Qalarwala and Phalora police conducted raids at Gadiala,Ghakharwali, Khaddowali and caught red-handed Saleem, Javed and Ashraf pilfering electricity through meter tampering.