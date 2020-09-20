UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Booked On The Violation Of Marriage Laws

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

3 booked on the violation of marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have booked three persons for defying marriage laws in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi area.

Police spokesman here on Sunday said, Pirwadhi Police held three persons identified as Rahat Ullah, Ihtasham Ullah and Javed Khan who were using fireworks and playing music in loud voice.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, city police have arrested 11 other outlaws and recovered drugs, weapons and bottles of liquor from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Music Drugs Marriage Sunday All From

Recent Stories

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

57 minutes ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

2 hours ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.