3 booked on the violation of marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have booked three persons for defying marriage laws in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi area.

Police spokesman here on Sunday said, Pirwadhi Police held three persons identified as Rahat Ullah, Ihtasham Ullah and Javed Khan who were using fireworks and playing music in loud voice.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, city police have arrested 11 other outlaws and recovered drugs, weapons and bottles of liquor from their possession.