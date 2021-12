SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Three farmers have been booked for stealing canal water in different villages of the district.

Police said on Thursday that teams of Irrigation Department conducted raids in Chak No 128-SB, Haveli Majoka and caught three farmers, identified as Muhammad Afzal, Tahir Muhammad and Muhammad Iqbal stealing canal water.