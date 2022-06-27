3 bootleggers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from them.

A police spokesman said on Monday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, a team of various police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction, arrested three accused and recovered 140-litre liquor from them.

They were identified as Wajahat, Tasawar and Nadeem.

Police have registered separate cases.