3 Bootleggers Arrested, 350 Liter Liquor Seized:

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 03:03 PM

3 bootleggers arrested, 350 liter liquor seized:

Police have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from them.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from them.

According to police spokesman Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, team of Cantt police station has conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 03 accused recovering 350 liter liquor from their possession.

They were Sheraz Arif, James Maseeh and Riaz Ahmed.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

