3 Bootleggers Arrested, 50 Litre Liquor Seized In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:12 PM

3 bootleggers arrested, 50 litre liquor seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from from them.

A Police spokesman said on Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, team of factory area police has conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 03 accused recovering 50-litre liquor and 01pistol 30 bore from their possession.

They were: Muhammad Ashraf,Waqar Ali and Muhammad Zubair.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

