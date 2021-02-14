UrduPoint.com
3 Bootleggers Held With Liquor

Sun 14th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

A team of Cantt police conducted raids at various parts of the district under its jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused with 390 liter liquor from their possession.

The accused were identified as Kashif Javaid, Imran Bashir and Zafar Iqbal.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

