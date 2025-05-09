3 Boys Die In Separate Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Two children were killed in separate accidents in Jamshoro district while the dead body who had drowned in Akram canal in Hyderabad was found on Friday.
According to Jamshoro police, 7 years old Khadim Hussain Soomro died after falling from a moving rickshaw in Manjhand town of Jamshoro.
In another incident in Jamshoro, a speeding Mazda truck hit and took the life of 14 years old Asad Jamali who was crossing a road near village Abdullah Chawla.
The police informed that the driver escaped from the spot along with the vehicle and the incident's FIR could not be registered by the evening.
The Hyderabad police told that the dead body of 14 years old Aleem Kakar, son of Shamsuddin Kakar, was found from the canal in Husri town.
The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the medico legal formalities.
