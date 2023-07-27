3 boys electrocuted in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Three boys died of electrocution in different incidents in nearby localities during past 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that 5-year-old Ibrahim, resident of Chak No.459-GB was playing in the street when he received a severe electric shock from a broken electricity wire.

He died on the spot.

In another incident, 17-year-old Bilal Majeed, resident of Chak No.433-GB died from electrocution while catching a stray pigeon. While, 7-year-old Abdullah, resident of Awanwala was electrocutedwhile playing on the rooftop of his house.

The police handed over the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.