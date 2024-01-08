Open Menu

3 Branches Of Private School Sealed On Winter Vacations Violation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM

An official team of the district administration on Monday sealed three branches of a known private school education brand on its failure to honour the winter vacation notification of the provincial government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) An official team of the district administration on Monday sealed three branches of a known private school education brand on its failure to honour the winter vacation notification of the provincial government.

In compliance with the standing orders of Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer and on public complaints against a private school that was functioning during winter vacations despite the Punjab government’s instructions, Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq, leading an official team sealed all the branches of the private school today, says an official release.

The district administration would not let any school function to keep the children safe from exposure to harsh weather conditions, AC city said and warned the school administration to adhere to the Punjab government’s instructions and open schools only after the conclusion of winter vacations.

