3 brave cops martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Tank Police Line attack

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) As many as three brave policemen embraced martyrdom on Friday while valiantly repulsing the five terrorists, including a suicide bomber who attempted to attack the Police Lines in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All the five attackers were also killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

According to the ISPR, when the terrorists attempted to attack the Police Lines, the brave policemen offered stiff resistance. The security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the police force.

During the intense exchange of fire, three brave policemen, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, while all the five terrorists were also killed.

"Effective response of the policemen is a testament of their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism," the ISPR said.

Pakistan’s security forces, it added, stood shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Tank said its teams shifted the martyred cops, including Gohar Zaman (ASI), Ehsan (constable) and Abdul Rashid (constable) and the injured contables Ajmal Mukhtiyar and Shakhi Noor to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) after provision of first medical aid on the spot.

The Tank Police spokesman told APP that the operation was successfully completed with help of Pakistan Army and the situation was now under control.

He said the funeral prayers of three martyred personnel were offered on the premises of the District Police Office, Tank, which was attended by police personnel, including Regional Police Officer (RPO) and District Police Officer, and senior officials of Pakistan Army and FC, besides a large number of people.

Bodies of the martyrs were later dispatched to their native towns for burial.

