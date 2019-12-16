UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Brick Factories Sealed, 5 Children Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:40 PM

3 brick factories sealed, 5 children recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have sealed 3 brick factories for violating section 144 and registered cases against them.

Police sources said that on information of environment department sources, the Police team has conducted raid at Chak 107/SB and Sahiwal where brick factories' were working despite of ban imposed by the government.

Police have registered separate cases against the factory owners including Noor Zaman, Usman and Abdul Kareem and sealed the factories.

Labor Welfare department have recovered 5 minor children working at workshops and Hotels in Blocks 9, 13 and other places of the city.

On the report of Labor authorities police have registered separate cases against Zafar Abbas, Arif, Sarwar, Asim and Saeed under Child Labor Act.

