Open Menu

3 Brick-kilns Demolished

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM

3 brick-kilns demolished

The district administration demolished three brick-kilns over violation of the zigzag technology rule and causing environmental pollution, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The district administration demolished three brick-kilns over violation of the zigzag technology rule and causing environmental pollution, here on Wednesday.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Saddar Saif-ul-Islam, three traditional brick-kilns were demolished and fine was imposed on 10 other brick-kilns for causing pollution.

The deputy commissioner said that 20 kilns, which failed to adopt the environmentally-friendly zigzag technology within a 15-day deadline, had already been demolished. He said the administration was also actively targeting those responsible for burning crop residue, a significant factor in smog production. So far, fines exceeding Rs. 400,000 had been imposed on violators.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Saddar

Recent Stories

KP food authority conduct operations against adult ..

KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan

2 minutes ago
 Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of S ..

Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for Se ..

NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September

2 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders ..

IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11

2 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

14 minutes ago
 16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

14 minutes ago
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important project ..

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects

6 minutes ago
 Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, ki ..

Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

6 minutes ago
 Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

14 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

14 minutes ago
 Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai ..

Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..

14 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness g ..

KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan