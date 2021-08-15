3 brick-kilns sealed, owners booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams sealed three brick-kilns and registered cases against their owners during the past 24 hours for violating ban on the operation of kilns working without zigzag technology.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the EPD teams conducted checking in tehsil Jaranwala and Tandlianwala and found that three brick-kilns were being operated without zigzag technology in Chak 119-GB, Adda 64 Makoana, and near Tandlianwala.