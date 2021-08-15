UrduPoint.com

3 Brick-kilns Sealed, Owners Booked

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

3 brick-kilns sealed, owners booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams sealed three brick-kilns and registered cases against their owners during the past 24 hours for violating ban on the operation of kilns working without zigzag technology.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the EPD teams conducted checking in tehsil Jaranwala and Tandlianwala and found that three brick-kilns were being operated without zigzag technology in Chak 119-GB, Adda 64 Makoana, and near Tandlianwala.

Related Topics

Technology Jaranwala Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajm ..

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajman University

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Co ..

Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Court Director in Al Hamriyah

11 minutes ago
 12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British ..

RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British Safety Council International S ..

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQA’s Cha ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQA’s Chairman

27 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City successfully complet ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City successfully completes knee replacement surgery us ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.