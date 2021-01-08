UrduPoint.com
3 Brothers Arrested In Sheikhupura Rape Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

3 brothers arrested in Sheikhupura rape case

SHEIKHUPURA, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in a rape case and recovered weapons from them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ghulam Mubashir Maken told the media here on Friday that the accused, identified as Javed, Junaid and Pervaiz, all three real brothers, were wanted to the police in a rape as well as a number of other cases including robbery, dacoity and heinous crimes.

The accused were arrested in a week time through modern techniques as 10 police teams were investigating the case, he added.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood and Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine were also present, who appreciated effortsof the police for arresting the accused.

