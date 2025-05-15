3 Brothers Killed As Tractor Hits Rickshaw In Taunsa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Three young brothers were killed and another man sustained injuries after a rickshaw they were riding was hit by a tractor trolley on Indus Highway in Taunsa Sharif, around 81 kilometers north-east of Dera Ghazi Khan city on Thursday.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan took notice of the accident and sought report from DPO DG Khan and ordered immediate arrest of the tractor trolley driver.
According to Rescue 1122 Taunsa Sharif, two ambulances were rushed to the spot where rescuers found two persons dead and two others injured, one of them in serious condition. The injured were shifted to Taunsa Sharif THQ hospital after first aid treatment.
The one who had suffered serious injuries breathed his last at the hospital.
Giving eye-witness account, rescuers said that the speedy rickshaw, while crossing the road, attempted to save a child but in doing so it was hit by a tractor trolley.
Two brothers including Muhammad Hashim (25), and Muhammad Sabir (21) were found dead on the spot while the third brother Muhammad Asim (23), son of Rab Nawaz, died at the hospital. Muhammad Saifullah (34) was undergoing treatment for body pains.
RPO DG Khan expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased brothers and promised stricter legal action against those found involved.
APP/hus
