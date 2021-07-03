UrduPoint.com
3 Brothers Killed In Toy Bomb Explosion Laid To Rest In S.Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:40 PM

3 brothers killed in toy bomb explosion laid to rest in S.Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) ::The funeral prayer of three children of the same family were killed when a toy bomb they were playing with, went off in Shah Alam area of Tank district was offered at Chagmalai area here on Saturday.

The three children were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard.

It is worth mentioning here that three brothers from Mehsud Korona in Shah Alam area Tank were bathing in a nearby water channel where they found a toy bomb on Friday. The children brought the bomb to their house and started playing with it, unaware of the imminent danger.

During play, the toy bomb went off, killing all the brothers. The ill-fated brothers were identified as Waheed (5), Nasir (7) and Farman (13).

