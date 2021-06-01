UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Butchers Arrested For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari got arrested three butchers on the charge of profiteering here on Tuesday.

The AC conducted a snap checking and found three butchers on Jaranwala Road and in Madina Town involvedin selling meat at exorbitant rates. He ordered the police to arrest the butchers and register cases against them.

