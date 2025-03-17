3 butchers arrested for selling unhealthy meat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Waris Khan Police and the Punjab food Authority in a joint operation on Monday arrested three butchers for selling unhealthy meat.

The arrested accused included Muqaddas Ali, Sharafat and Daniyal, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

A large quantity of unhealthy meat was recovered from the accused, he added.

The police registered cases against the accused.