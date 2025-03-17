Open Menu

3 Butchers Arrested For Selling Unhealthy Meat

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM

3 butchers arrested for selling unhealthy meat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Waris Khan Police and the Punjab food Authority in a joint operation on Monday arrested three butchers for selling unhealthy meat.

The arrested accused included Muqaddas Ali, Sharafat and Daniyal, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

A large quantity of unhealthy meat was recovered from the accused, he added.

The police registered cases against the accused.

Recent Stories

Commander Bahrain National Guard Calls on Chief of ..

Commander Bahrain National Guard Calls on Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Head ..

52 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy Launches Second Hangor-Class Submari ..

Pakistan Navy Launches Second Hangor-Class Submarine in China

4 minutes ago
 Russian Federation Navy Ships Visit Karachi

Russian Federation Navy Ships Visit Karachi

8 minutes ago
 From Restaurant to Ramadan Table: A Culinary Wish ..

From Restaurant to Ramadan Table: A Culinary Wish Fulfilled by Infinix AI

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

5 hours ago
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dh ..

Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad A ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

13 hours ago
 Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Caraba ..

Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool

14 hours ago
 Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates- ..

Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico

15 hours ago
 Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

17 hours ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan