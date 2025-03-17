3 Butchers Arrested For Selling Unhealthy Meat
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Waris Khan Police and the Punjab food Authority in a joint operation on Monday arrested three butchers for selling unhealthy meat.
The arrested accused included Muqaddas Ali, Sharafat and Daniyal, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
A large quantity of unhealthy meat was recovered from the accused, he added.
The police registered cases against the accused.
