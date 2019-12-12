3 Butchers Held, Sub-standard Meat Recovered
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:13 PM
A Metropolitan Corporation team arrested three butchers and recovered a large quantity of sub-standard meat during separate raids, here on Thursday
In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Shan-ul-Haq, a team of Metropolitan Corporation conducted raids at Qasba Marral and suburban areas to check illegal slaughter houses.
During raids, three illegal slaughter houses were sealed while three butchers were also arrested by the team.
Separate cases were registered against butchers with the police stations concerned.