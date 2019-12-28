UrduPoint.com
3 Car Lifters Arrested In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:12 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Anti Car Lifting (ACL) Cell has arrested 3 car lifters from North Nazim Abad during an operation.The car lifters arrested during operation by ACL Cell are Asif Lashari, Abdul Qadir Chandio and Asghar Ansari.

3 cars, 2 pistols and one mobile phone have been recovered from the accused.Anti car lifting cell has said 14 cases have already been registered against these arrested car lifters in different police stations.The investigation is underway from the accused persons.

