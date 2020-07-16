3 cattle-lifters arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested three cattle-lifters and recovered a number of stolen sacrificial animals from them.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Kurr police, on a tip-off, conducted raids in Dhudhera and arrested three cattle-lifters including Aurangzaib, Bilal and Jalla.

The accused were involved in stealing of sacrificial animals and selling them in the cattle markets.