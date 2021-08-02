UrduPoint.com

3 Cattle-lifters Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:44 PM

3 cattle-lifters arrested in faisalabad

Mureedwala police have arrested three cattle-lifters and recovered stolen animals from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Mureedwala police have arrested three cattle-lifters and recovered stolen animals from them.

A spokesman said on Monday that the police conducted a raid in Chak No 197-GB and recovered a number of stolen animals from the dera (outhouse) of one Iqbal.

The police also arrested the accused and his two accomplices.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, RTA highlig ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, RTA highlight best practices in transport ..

41 seconds ago
 Spanish Government Distributes Almost 2Mln Vaccine ..

Spanish Government Distributes Almost 2Mln Vaccines Among Autonomous Communities

1 minute ago
 Pakistan has emerged as an important country in th ..

Pakistan has emerged as an important country in the decisions of the region due ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan's armed forces are a symbol of national D ..

Pakistan's armed forces are a symbol of national Dignity Khawaja Rameez Hassan

12 minutes ago
 Karakoram Highway blocked at three points due land ..

Karakoram Highway blocked at three points due land-sliding

16 minutes ago
 Gill grieves over martyrdom of police head constab ..

Gill grieves over martyrdom of police head constable

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.