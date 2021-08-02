3 cattle-lifters arrested in faisalabad

Mureedwala police have arrested three cattle-lifters and recovered stolen animals from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Mureedwala police have arrested three cattle-lifters and recovered stolen animals from them.

A spokesman said on Monday that the police conducted a raid in Chak No 197-GB and recovered a number of stolen animals from the dera (outhouse) of one Iqbal.

The police also arrested the accused and his two accomplices.