UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Cattle-lifters Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

3 cattle-lifters held In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three members of an inter-district cattle-lifter gang and recovered cattle and motorcycles from them.

Police sources said that on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, a team of Jhal Chakiyan police, headed by SHO Muhammad Mumtaz, conducted a raid and arrested three cattle thieves including gang leader Niaz Ahmed,Shahid Imran and Shoaib Mushtaq and recovered five cattle worth Rs 950,000 and two stolen bikes from them.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

National Archives issues Glossary of Place and Loc ..

2 hours ago

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

2 hours ago

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Check ..

2 hours ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

2 hours ago

Britain-based Kashmiri Diaspora moves to launch m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.