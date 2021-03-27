3 cattle-lifters held In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three members of an inter-district cattle-lifter gang and recovered cattle and motorcycles from them.

Police sources said that on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, a team of Jhal Chakiyan police, headed by SHO Muhammad Mumtaz, conducted a raid and arrested three cattle thieves including gang leader Niaz Ahmed,Shahid Imran and Shoaib Mushtaq and recovered five cattle worth Rs 950,000 and two stolen bikes from them.