3 children, a women killed in gas leakage in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Three children and a woman died when gas filled a room in Charbagh area of district Swat, Police control Swat confirmed here on Sunday.

In a message to the bereaved family, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed condolences and sympathy to the family.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the deceased in peace and grant courage and patience to the bereaved to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

In this hour of need, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to extend all out support to the bereaved family.