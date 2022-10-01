3 children among 4 injured in gas leakage blast in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :At least four members of a family, including three kids and mother had received serious burn injuries in a fire that broke out after a gas-leak explosion in their house near Quaidabad area of Karachi city on Saturday.

According to details, rescue sources said that the explosion occurred due to accumulation of gas in the house in Quaidabad area followed by its leakage, a private news channel reported.

The injured people include three children, a woman were shifted to nearby hospital.

Nature of the blast is being determined by police who said that investigation is underway to determine whether the incident occurred due to gas leakage or detonation of explosives, rescue officials added.