3 Children Among Four Died, 20 Injure In Road Accident

Published March 30, 2022 | 04:32 PM

3 children among four died, 20 injure in road accident

Four persons were killed including three children and 20 others were sustained injuries in a road accident in Khusdar district, said the Livies Force official on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Four persons were killed including three children and 20 others were sustained injuries in a road accident in Khusdar district, said the Livies Force official on Wednesday.

According to Livies Forece officials, a head-on collision occurred at Geo Cross area of Khuzdar when a speeding passenger van collided with the car coming from the opposite side.

Resultantly four persons including three children of a private car died on the spot while twenty occupants of van suffered injuries, some of them said to be critically condition.

Soon after the incident local administration reached the site and moved the victims to the Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

