3 children dead after house wall collapses in Rohri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) At least three children were killed when a house wall collapsed near Tando Thatti city in Rohri, Sindh, on Monday morning.

According to rescue reports, the tragic incident occurred when the children were standing near the wall of their house during heavy rain. The wall, weakened by the downpour, suddenly collapsed without warning, a media news channel reported.

The children, unaware of the impending danger, were struck by the falling debris and killed instantly, rescue sources added.

Rescue teams responded swiftly to the scene, but despite their best efforts, they were unable to save the

children.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the further cause of the collapse and whether negligence played a role in the tragedy.

In the meantime, local officials have expressed their condolences to the grieving families and efforts are underway to provide support to the affected community.