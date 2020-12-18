3 children die, 2 injured when gate fell upon them

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as three children died and two got severely injured when a weary gate fell upon them while taking rides in a park in Shahbazpur area, Sadiqabad some 225 kilometres from Bahawalpur on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, given children were playing and taking rides when a gate in weary condition fell upon them.

As a result, three of them identified as Faizan (4), Aalia (4) and Najma (4) died on the spot while Ali Raza and Ilyas got injured. The injured were rushed to the hospital. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and asked Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal to submit a report of the incident. He has also directed Commissioner to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the injured children.