3 children die after falling into water tank in Pishin

Three children died after falling into water tank located in the vicinity of Saranan Camp, Pishin district, Quetta, Balochistan, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Three children died after falling into water tank located in the vicinity of Saranan Camp, Pishin district, Quetta, Balochistan, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, three children including two brothers of a same family were playing near Saranan Camp when suddenly they fell into a water tank.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and managed to evacuate two bodies. The search for other was continuing till the filling of this report.