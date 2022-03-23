UrduPoint.com

3 Children Die After Falling Into Water Tank In Pishin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Three children died after falling into water tank located in the vicinity of Saranan Camp, Pishin district, Quetta, Balochistan, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday

According to details, three children including two brothers of a same family were playing near Saranan Camp when suddenly they fell into a water tank.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and managed to evacuate two bodies. The search for other was continuing till the filling of this report.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Water Died Same Tank Pishin SITE Family

>