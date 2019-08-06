3 Children Drown In Rain Water In Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:55 PM
Three children including a minor girl died after drowning in rain water in a village near Loni kot area of district Jamshoro on Tuesday
According to the reports, incident occurred in village near Loni kot where 7 years old Sehat D/O Sanwan Mari drowned in rain water.
Two brothers, 11-year Gulsher and 8-year Nadir s/o Samoon Mari tried to save the drowning girl but failed and they also drowned there.
Dead bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy and then handed over to the heirs.