3 children drown in rain water in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Three children including a minor girl died after drowning in rain water in a village near Loni kot area of district Jamshoro on Tuesday.

According to the reports, incident occurred in village near Loni kot where 7 years old Sehat D/O Sanwan Mari drowned in rain water.

Two brothers, 11-year Gulsher and 8-year Nadir s/o Samoon Mari tried to save the drowning girl but failed and they also drowned there.

Dead bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy and then handed over to the heirs.