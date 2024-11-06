3 children drowned in Khyber Tabby Dam

Three children drowned on Wednesday in Tabby Dam near Bazar Zakha Khel Tehsil Landi Kotal District Khyber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Three children drowned on Wednesday in Tabby Dam near Bazar Zakha Khel Tehsil Landi Kotal District Khyber.

According to a private news channel, the rescue team reached at the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

Rescue volunteers were busy to fish out the bodies of children from the Dam.