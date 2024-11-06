3 Children Drowned In Khyber Tabby Dam
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 07:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Three children drowned on Wednesday in Tabby Dam near Bazar Zakha Khel Tehsil Landi Kotal District Khyber.
According to a private news channel, the rescue team reached at the spot immediately after the incident was reported.
Rescue volunteers were busy to fish out the bodies of children from the Dam.
