3 Children Drowned In Rainwater In Tarnol

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 11:20 AM

3 children drowned in rainwater in Tarnol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Three children lost their lives by drowning in rainwater in the area of Tarnol, Islamabad, on Wednesday.

According to the private news channel and police, the rescue officials reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

Rescue officials said that a child fell into the water, and after that, his two sisters, who jumped in the water to save him, were also drowned.

The rescue officials shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

