3 children killed due to short circuit in a house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :At least three children were killed and five family members were seriously injured in a short circuit in a house in Lahore on Friday.

According to details, the tragic incident took place in Chongi Amr Sadhu area of ??Lahore where precious lives were lost due to fire.

According to a private news channel, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.

Rescue sources said the dead were identified as two-year-old Ali Ibad, four-year-old Zahra, and six-year-old Larib.

Rescue sources also said that the fire started due to a short circuit.