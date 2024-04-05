Open Menu

3 Childrens Poisoned To Death In Toba Tek Singh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM

3 childrens poisoned to death in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Three young children have tragically lost their lives in a domestic dispute in Toba Tek Singh, on Friday.

According to Police, a quarrel erupted between husband, Asghar and his wife, Nadia in their residence in Village 520GB.

In a fit of rage, Asghar allegedly poisoned Nadia's milk, leading to her death.

The poison however also claimed the lives of three children: 17-year-old Sania, 10-year-old Iqra, and 7-year-old Hasan.

Other children in the household remain in critical condition and have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Toba Tek Singh.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

APP/nmj/378

