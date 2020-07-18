UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Chinese Firms To Set Up Power Project In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:53 PM

3 Chinese firms to set up power project in Faisalabad

Three Chinese firms have agreed to set up 700-MW photovoltaic power project in M-3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial City of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Three Chinese firms have agreed to set up 700-MW photovoltaic power project in M-3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial City of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

A spokesman for FIEDMC said on Saturday that the investment had been estimated to be $630 million, and as per the memorandum of understanding, the Chinese companies would finance it while the FIEDMC would provide land on lease or equity.

He said that the memorandum of understanding was signed between FIEDMC, Henan Zhonghui Electric Power Engineering and Consulting Company and Power China Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Company, a subsidiary of Power China.

According to board of Investment officials, the project will be completed in three phases as per the electricity demand of the special economic zones.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity China Company Million

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

11 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

41 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

56 minutes ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN c ..

11 seconds ago

PPP nominates members of Karachi Committee

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.