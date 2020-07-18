3 Chinese firms to set up power project in Faisalabad

Three Chinese firms have agreed to set up 700-MW photovoltaic power project in M-3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial City of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Three Chinese firms have agreed to set up 700-MW photovoltaic power project in M-3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial City of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

A spokesman for FIEDMC said on Saturday that the investment had been estimated to be $630 million, and as per the memorandum of understanding, the Chinese companies would finance it while the FIEDMC would provide land on lease or equity.

He said that the memorandum of understanding was signed between FIEDMC, Henan Zhonghui Electric Power Engineering and Consulting Company and Power China Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Company, a subsidiary of Power China.

According to board of Investment officials, the project will be completed in three phases as per the electricity demand of the special economic zones.