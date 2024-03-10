Open Menu

3 Citizens Looted In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM

3 citizens looted in separate incidents

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Three citizens were deprived of cash and valuables at gun point by armed outlaws in separate incidents reported in the city on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Sufyan resident of 112/EB was returning home from his relatives along with his wife when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted them near Village 108/EB.

They held the family hostage at gunpoint and snatched mobile phones, gold ornaments and cash.

In another incident, Waqar Hussain of 291/EB was deprived of motorcycle at gunpoint by two armed outlaws.

Meanwhile, another case was also reported in the city where Rabnawaz and his wife were deprived of cash, jewellery and mobile phones at gunpoint by armed outlaws.

Separate cases have been registered with the concerned police stations, while the police have also started the investigations, police sources added.

APP/aaj/thh

