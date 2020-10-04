3 clinics, medical stores sealed on violation of rules

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) has sealed medical stores and clinics on charge of violation of rules and regulations.

A spokesman of district health authority said here on Sunday that Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im conducted surprise checking of various medical stores and clinics in Faisalabad and found three stores and clinics were running without permission and qualified doctors.

Therefore, the DDHO sealed these three medical stores/clinics and submitted their report to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action.

The DDHO also warned the owners of medical stores and clinics to keep their record updatedand avoid selling prohibited medicines, otherwise, strict would be taken against them withoutany discrimination.