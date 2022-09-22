UrduPoint.com

3 Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The enforcement squad of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three housing schemes, developed without approval, and demolished the structure on Thursday.

According to the FDA sources, the team checked the legal status of the colonies and found three illegally established.

These colonies included Bab-e-Hina, Mesaq Residencia and additional locality Pathanwala in Chak No 220-RB.

The FDA team demolished structures in all colonies through heavy machinery and served notices on developers.

The team sealed a plot No SSR-X-12 in Madina Town area and demolished constructions on another illegal plot No 535-A in Ahmed Nagar.

