3 commit suicide in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Three persons including a teenager boy committed suicide in and around the city during last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Shafiq resident of Sultani Chowk D-Block Ghulam Muhammad Abad was mentally retarded and he jumped down from second floor of his house on Saturday evening.

As a result, he received serious injuries and was rushed to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad where he breathed his last.

In another incidents, 31-year-old Mubasshar son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Chak No.277-JB and 17-year-old Ali Raza resident of Siddiqia Park Gojra Road swallowed poisonous pills over domestic dispute in separate incidents.

They were shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where they breathed their last.