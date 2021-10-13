3 committees constituted for 'Rehmatul Lil Alamin Conference'

A total of three management committees have been constituted for organizing and managing the main event of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him 'Rehmatul Lil Alamin Conference' in a befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A total of three management committees have been constituted for organizing and managing the main event of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him 'Rehmatul Lil Alamin Conference' in a befitting manner.

The first committee, comprising Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and Dr Attaur Rehnman, would determine the number of guests to be invited for attending the conference.

Another committee headed by Senator Faisal Javed and comprising Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar would look after management of stage, decoration issues.

The committees have been constituted with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Yet another committee comprising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Organiser Saifullah Nyazee and Chief Whip Malik Aamir Dogar would look after the peoples participation in the event.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would ensure broadcasting of the conference.