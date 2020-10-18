3 confirmed, 714 suspected dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Three new confirmed cases while 714 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Sunday that two confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported from Lahore while one case from Multan.

All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

Since January to uptil now, 113 confirmed dengue cases were reported in the province, however, 105 cases have been discharged after recovery and currently 8 patients of dengue virus were under treatment.

No dengue related death was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 7,873 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.