3 control rooms set up to deal with flood like situation

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up three control rooms to effectively deal with emergency situation in wake of ongoing torrential rains and flood situation in the district.

The flood control rooms has been set up on the directives of Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq at offices of Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Rescue 1122 while the citizens were asked to inform the control rooms in case of any emergency in their areas so that a timely response should be ensured, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The people have been asked to contact the flood control room in Rescue 1122 Office at 0966-715166, 0966-933435, 0966-933436, 0966-432, Control room at DC Office at 0966-9280116, Control Room at Commissioner Office at 0966-9280351 in case of emergency to avoid untoward incident due to flash floods and rains.

The commissioner said that all relevant departments were on alert to deal with the flood situation and the whole situation was being fully monitored.

All efforts were being made for relief and rescue operations in the affected areas, he added.

He asked the people to cooperate with the administration and departments by providing information on the mentioned numbers regarding the flood situation or problems related to their respective areas.