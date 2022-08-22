UrduPoint.com

3 Control Rooms Set Up To Deal With Flood Like Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

3 control rooms set up to deal with flood like situation

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up three control rooms to effectively deal with emergency situation in wake of ongoing torrential rains and flood situation in the district.

The flood control rooms has been set up on the directives of Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq at offices of Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Rescue 1122 while the citizens were asked to inform the control rooms in case of any emergency in their areas so that a timely response should be ensured, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The people have been asked to contact the flood control room in Rescue 1122 Office at 0966-715166, 0966-933435, 0966-933436, 0966-432, Control room at DC Office at 0966-9280116, Control Room at Commissioner Office at 0966-9280351 in case of emergency to avoid untoward incident due to flash floods and rains.

The commissioner said that all relevant departments were on alert to deal with the flood situation and the whole situation was being fully monitored.

All efforts were being made for relief and rescue operations in the affected areas, he added.

He asked the people to cooperate with the administration and departments by providing information on the mentioned numbers regarding the flood situation or problems related to their respective areas.

Related Topics

Flood Alert Rescue 1122 All Rains

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

1 hour ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

2 hours ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

3 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.